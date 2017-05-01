May 1 Paramount Resources Ltd-

* Paramount Resources Ltd - deal for approximately $150 million

* Paramount-Assets in deal encompass about 94 (74 net) sections of land, had estimated sales volumes of about 1,400 boe/d for 3-month period ended march 31