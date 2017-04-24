BRIEF-Maya Gold and Silver appoints Noureddine Mokaddem CEO
* Board appointed René Branchaud as Chairman of Board and Noureddine Mokaddem President and Chief Executive Officer of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* New microbiology data from Paratek Pharmaceuticals show omadacycline effective against most common skin infections and pathogens, including MRSA
* Also presented full clinical efficacy, safety and tolerability results from study, which is known as oasis
* Paratek Pharma - full results from oasis study demonstrate efficacy, safety of omadacycline versus linezolid in acute bacterial skin, skin structure infections Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board appointed René Branchaud as Chairman of Board and Noureddine Mokaddem President and Chief Executive Officer of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group