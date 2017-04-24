BRIEF-Maya Gold and Silver appoints Noureddine Mokaddem CEO
* Board appointed René Branchaud as Chairman of Board and Noureddine Mokaddem President and Chief Executive Officer of co
April 24 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Paratek Pharmaceuticals and Zai Lab announce collaboration, development and license agreement for omadacycline in China
* Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc - under deal, co granted to Zai Lab exclusive license to develop, manufacture, commercialize omadacycline
* Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc - deal terms covers territories for omadacycline for Greater China Territory, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan markets
* Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc - companies will establish joint steering committee to review, oversee all development, manufacturing, commercialization plans
* Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc - Paratek will receive a $7.5 million upfront payment in connection with signing of agreement
* Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc - Allergan has publicly announced plans to submit an NDA in U.S. In second half of 2017
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group