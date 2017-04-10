BRIEF-Progressive Corp reports May 2017 results
* Progressive Corp - may net premiums earned $1,953.8 million versus $1,714.6 million
April 10 Paref SA:
* Announces the signing of agreements related to acquisition of Co by Fosun
* Announces the completion of acquisition should occur by the end of half year 2017
* Announces the signing of agreements relating to acquisition of 604,473 shares of co representing 50.01 percent of its share capital by Fosun, at price of 75 euros ($79.5) per share (2016 dividend attached)
* 2016 dividend shall be equal to 2.00 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9434 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 14 Shareholders DE Shaw, M&G and Sothic said in a statement on Wednesday London-listed gold miner Petropavlovsk's board needs an overhaul, but they have no intention of taking control of the company.
June 14 Yinyi Real Estate Co Ltd * Says share trade to resume on June 15 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2rvwVOx Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)