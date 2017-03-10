March 10 Pareteum Corp

* Pareteum Corporation announces pricing of public offering of 2,333,334 shares and 1,166,667 warrants

* Sale of 2.33 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $1.50 per share

* Gross proceeds from offering, excluding any proceeds on exercise of warrants, are expected to be approximately $3.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: