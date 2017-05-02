UPDATE 1-Qatar signs $12 bln deal to buy F-15 jets from U.S.
June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States for $12 billion.
May 2 Pareteum Corp
* Pareteum reaches agreement with senior secured debt lender reducing quarterly principal payments providing cashflow flexibility
* Pareteum corp -revised repayment schedule reduces principal repayments to $250,000 for second and third quarters of 2017 and $500,000 for q4 of 2017
* Pareteum corp says quarterly principal repayments for 2018 have also been materially reduced from $750,000 per quarter to $500,000 per quarter
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results

* Q1 sales rose 1.7 percent to $460,000