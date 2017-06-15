June 15 Parexel International Corp:

* Parexel collaborates with Sanofi to advance the use of wearable devices in life science industry

* Parexel - preliminary findings from pilot study validate use of wearable technologies to collect data and manage trials more effectively and efficiently