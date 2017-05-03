May 3 PAREXEL International Corp:
* PAREXEL International reports third quarter fiscal year
2017 results
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.35
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.74
* Company adopts new policy for reporting new business and
backlog to align with emerging industry norm
* Restructuring program expanded
* Backlog at end of Q3 was $4.06 billion
* Expects approximately $1.56 billion of backlog to convert
into revenue in next twelve months
* Expect total annual savings of $75-85 million from
restructuring activities in fiscal year 2018
* Remain committed to longer-term goal of 14-16% adjusted
operating margin
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP EPS $2.04 - $2.18
* Remains "committed" to longer-term goal of 14-16% adjusted
operating margin
* Sees FY 2017 Non-GAAP EPS $3.17 - $3.31
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.09 billion - $2.11 billion
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.23, revenue view $2.12
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 total revenue $605.2 million versus $611.4 million
