BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces purchase of Battleground Village
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of battleground village in North Carolina
June 26 Park Electrochemical Corp
* Park Electrochemical Corp announces long-term purchase agreement with GE Aviation subsidiary
* Park Electrochemical - unit entered into agreement for purchase of composite materials used in manufacture of engine nacelles and thrust reversers
* Park Electrochemical - PATC composite materials covered by agreement include multiple product forms based upon Park's proprietary E-752 and E-752lt resin systems
* Park Electrochemical Corp - additional materials currently under development may be added upon agreement by parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asx alert-Dexus establishes healthcare jv with Commercial & General-dxs.ax
* Cme group announces the launch of Australian wheat fob (platts) futures contract