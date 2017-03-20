BRIEF-LendingTree acquires DepositAccounts.com
* LendingTree Inc - acquisition purchase has a possible total consideration of $33 million
March 20 Hana Must Fifth Special Purpose Acquisition Co :
* Says Park Gyeong Nam has sold 8.1 percent stake in the company, decreasing its stake in the co down to 0 percent from 8.1 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/igku0O
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* LendingTree Inc - acquisition purchase has a possible total consideration of $33 million
* Ji Qiang will be appointed as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* State Bank Financial Corporation and Alostar Bank Of Commerce announce definitive merger agreement