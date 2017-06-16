June 16 Park National Corp:

* Park National Corp - on June 15, 2017, co entered into a first amendment to credit agreement, made and entered into as of June 15, 2017

* Park National Corp - amendment extends maturity date under credit agreement, dated as of May 18, 2016 between company and U.S. Bank to May 17, 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2rAkiH1)