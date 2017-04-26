UPDATE 1-Nestle may sell U.S. confectionery business
LONDON, June 15 Swiss food group Nestle may sell its U.S. confectionery business, which has annual sales of 900 million Swiss francs ($922.23 million), it said on Thursday.
April 26 Park National Corp
* Park National - on April 24, prepaid in full $30.0 million outstanding aggregate principal amount of 7% subordinated notes due april 20, 2022 - SEC filing Source text - bit.ly/2q95EFe Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, June 15 The stock market sale of a 25 percent stake in Russian state shipping company Sovcomflot, planned for this week, has been put on hold due to adverse market conditions, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.
* Dollar hits June high after data backs continued Fed tightening