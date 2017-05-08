BRIEF-Entrée Resources provides update on OYU Tolgoi JV and corporate activities
* Entrée Resources provides update on oyu tolgoi jv and corporate activities
May 8 Park Ohio Holdings Corp:
* Park Ohio announces significantly higher first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.68
* Q1 earnings per share $0.79
* Q1 sales $343.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $339.3 million
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.15 to $3.35
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entrée Resources provides update on oyu tolgoi jv and corporate activities
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing