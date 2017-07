July 20 (Reuters) - Parke Bancorp Inc

* Parke Bancorp Inc announces 2017 second quarter earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.37

* A past due loan relationship totaling $2.7 million is expected to be resolved in Q3

* Parke Bancorp Inc - qtrly net interest income $9.8 mln versus $8.8 million