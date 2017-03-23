March 23 Parken Sport & Entertainment A/S :

* Says has been fined 13 million Danish crowns ($1.9 million)by Østre Landsret (High Court) regarding market manipulation

* Judgment does not give reason to adjust expectations for current year

* Says former chairman and former CEO were also found guilty and each sentenced to 1 year and 6 months Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 6.9036 Danish crowns)