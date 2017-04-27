BRIEF-General Finance Corp to promote Jody Miller to CEO
April 27 Parker-hannifin Corp
* Parker reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.75
* Q3 sales rose 10 percent to $3.12 billion
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $6.90 to $7.20 from continuing operations
* Parker-Hannifin corp - fiscal 2017 full year earnings guidance increased
* Parker-Hannifin corp qtrly orders increased 8% for total parker compared with same quarter a year ago
* Parker-Hannifin corp - fiscal year 2017 increased guidance for earnings from continuing operations range of $7.70 to $8.00 per share on an adjusted basis
* Parker-Hannifin corp - full fiscal year 2017 earnings guidance has been updated to include acquisitions
* Parker-Hannifin corp qtrly earnings per share $2.11 when adjusted for business realignment and acquisition related expenses
* Q3 revenue view $3.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Carolina Financial says co, First South Bancorp agreed to agreements relating to co's intention to appoint 2 directors of First South to co's board - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2t7C29O Further company coverage:
June 15 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp said on Thursday that the U.S. Department of Justice was conducting an investigation related to some of its cost accounting and indirect cost charging practices with the U.S. government.