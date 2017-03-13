March 13 Parkervision Inc

* Parkervision Inc - company is filing a motion to terminate its itc investigation

* Parkervision - termination of proceedings will allow co to request to remove current stay on proceedings in 2 cases against Qualcomm & certain of its customers

* Parkervision - "action has no impact on the ongoing infringement proceedings against LG and Apple in Germany"