June 23 Parkervision Inc:

* Parkervision Inc - german court decision in parkervision v. Apple infringement case awaits validity ruling

* Parkervision Inc - company believes that a preliminary nullity decision is expected before end of 2017

* Parkervision Inc - company's final resolution in its German case against LG is also pending the same action

* Parkervision Inc - Regional Court Of Munich has also streamlined schedule for co's second lawsuit against Apple in Germany

* Parkervision Inc ‍court holding decision in Parkervision V. Apple case until after German Federal patent court rules on related pending nullity (validity) action​

* Parkervision Inc - court determined it will first review briefs written by parties, hold single hearing for both infringement, validity on Nov 16, 2017​