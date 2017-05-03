BRIEF-Discovery Air Inc's quarterly revenue fell 23 percent
* Discovery Air Inc announces results for the quarter ended April 30, 2017
May 2 Parkland Fuel Corp
* Parkland fuel corporation continues strong growth with record first quarter adjusted ebitda of $70.0m
* Actively working towards closing previously-announced agreement with Alimentation Couche-Tard
* Achieved 13% growth in volume, delivering approximately 2.8 billion litres of fuel and petroleum products in q1 of 2017
* Qtrly sales and operating revenue $1,784.5 million versus $1,391.6 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.22 Further company coverage:
* Discovery Air Inc announces results for the quarter ended April 30, 2017
TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp said it has sought an injunction that would stop Japan's Toshiba Corp from selling its NAND chip business, deepening a spat between the partners.
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California