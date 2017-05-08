BRIEF-Esquire Financial sees IPO to be priced between $14-$16/shr
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing
May 8 Parkway Inc:
* PARKWAY REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2017 RESULTS
* Q1 FFO PER SHARE $0.52
* SEES FY 2017 NON-GAAP FFO LOSS PER SHARE $1.52 TO $1.62 INCLUDING ITEMS
* SEES FY 2017 FFO LOSS PER SHARE $1.37 TO $1.47
* OCCUPANCY AT END OF Q1 2017 WAS 85.9%
* Pattern Energy announces key strategic initiatives for major expansion of growth and capital opportunities with pattern development, riverstone and psp investments
WARSAW, June 19 Shareholders in Poland's state-run stock exchange approved on Monday a dividend payout of 2.15 zlotys per share, as proposed by the management.