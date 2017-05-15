May 15 New Gold Inc

* Parlane Resource - reached an agreement to sell all of its interest in big bear property, to new gold inc. For total cash consideration of C$2.5 million

* Parlane Resource -sale includes all co's technical info on big bear property,permit held under mines act, all co's rights under various underlying deals

* Parlane Resource - David Gunning has resigned as a director of company to pursue other endeavours