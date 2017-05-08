May 8 PARMALAT SPA:

* Q1 NET REVENUE EUR 1.56 BILLION, OR EUR 158.7 MILLION MORE (+11.3%) THAN IN THE FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2016

* CONFIRMS 2017 GUIDANCE: GROWTH OF ABOUT 4% BOTH FOR NET REVENUE AND EBITDA AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES AND EXCLUDING THE VENEZUELA SUBSIDIARY Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)