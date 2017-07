July 28 (Reuters) - PARROT SA:

* Q2 REVENUE EUR ‍​35.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 40.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Full-Year Targets Confirmed‍​

* CURRENTLY LOOKING INTO PROPOSAL FOR JV TO DEVELOP BUSINESS WITH DEDICATED LIGHT DRONES FOR THE SECURITY AND DEFENSE MARKET

* FOR H2: WILL RECORD CONTRACTION IN SALES OF CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND CONTINUED YOY AND QUARTER-ON-QUARTER GROWTH FOR BUSINESS SOLUTIONS Source text: bit.ly/2uDHCDP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)