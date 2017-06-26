Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
June 26 Partner Tech Corp :
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 28
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ZoCEQT
SAN FRANCISCO, June 27 Facebook Inc said on Tuesday that 2 billion people are regularly using its flagship service, marching past another milestone in its growth from a college curiosity in the United States to the world's largest social media network.
YANGON, June 27 Three Myanmar reporters detained at an undisclosed location by the army will be charged under a colonial-era statute against "unlawful association" and face up to three years in jail, government and army officials said on Tuesday.