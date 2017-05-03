May 3 Partners Real Estate Investment Trust

* Partners announces results for the first quarter of 2017

* Partners Real Estate Investment Trust - qtrly FFO per unit $ 0.08

* Partners Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly NOI of $8.2 million, a reduction of $0.2 million when compared with q1 of 2016

* Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.06

* Partners Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly same property NOI was $8.2 million, unchanged from Q1 of 2016

* Occupancy of 95.3% as at March 31, 2017, versus 95.1% as at December 31, 2016