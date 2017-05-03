BRIEF-Pacific Current Group announces $30 million institutional placement
* Pacific Current announces $30 million institutional placement
May 3 Partners Real Estate Investment Trust
* Partners announces results for the first quarter of 2017
* Partners Real Estate Investment Trust - qtrly FFO per unit $ 0.08
* Partners Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly NOI of $8.2 million, a reduction of $0.2 million when compared with q1 of 2016
* Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.06
* Partners Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly same property NOI was $8.2 million, unchanged from Q1 of 2016
* Occupancy of 95.3% as at March 31, 2017, versus 95.1% as at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc has partnered with International Business Machines Corp to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the companies said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.