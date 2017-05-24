May 24 Partners Real Estate Investment Trust
* Partners announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec
property
* announce that it has finalized a $27.0 million mortgage at
reit's mega centre property in saint laurent, quebec
* Mortgage is with otera capital, has ten-year term, a
23-year amortization period and an interest rate of 3.56%
* Will use $23.7 million of mortgage towards repayment of
property's existing mortgage, which carried an interest rate of
5.33%
* Remaining net proceeds of $3.3 million, prior to financing
costs will be utilized for debt reduction purposes
