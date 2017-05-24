May 24 Partners Real Estate Investment Trust

* Partners announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property

* announce that it has finalized a $27.0 million mortgage at reit's mega centre property in saint laurent, quebec

* Mortgage is with otera capital, has ten-year term, a 23-year amortization period and an interest rate of 3.56%

* Will use $23.7 million of mortgage towards repayment of property's existing mortgage, which carried an interest rate of 5.33%

* Remaining net proceeds of $3.3 million, prior to financing costs will be utilized for debt reduction purposes