* Vier Capital Corp announces extension to qualifying transaction deadline date
May 19 Partners Real Estate Investment Trust :
* Will issue to each of holders of its outstanding units right to subscribe for additional units of reit
* Unitholder in canada will be entitled to subscribe for 1 unit for every 3 rights held upon payment of $3.10/unit
* If all of rights are exercised, reit expects to raise net proceeds of $35.1 million
* Intends to use proceeds from rights offering to redeem certain outstanding debentures prior to maturity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 19 TPI Triunfo Participações & Investimentos SA has agreed to sell a 50 percent stake in a port terminal to partner MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co SA's TIL unit, a key step towards advancing the debt-laden Brazilian infrastructure firm's turnaround, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Leucadia National Corp reports a 5 percent stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group as of June 9 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sIYeJQ) Further company coverage: