March 30 Aker BP

* Says license partners to invest about 1.7 billion Norwegian crowns ($199.36 million) in Tambar field to extend its lifetime by 10 years from 2018 until 2028

* Says targets reserves of 27 million barrels of oil equivalents (boe), with Aker BP's share of 15 million boe

* Says expects to produce extra 4,000-6,000 barrels a day over several years

* Says breakeven price for Tambar development is under $20 a barrel

* Says drilling rig Maersk Interceptor will drill two infill wells starting in Q4 2017

* Says production from new wells is scheduled to start in the first half of 2018

* Aker BP has 55 pct stake in the license, and Faroe Petroluem holds the rest

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5273 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)