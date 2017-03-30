March 30 Aker BP
* Says license partners to invest about 1.7 billion
Norwegian crowns ($199.36 million) in Tambar field to extend its
lifetime by 10 years from 2018 until 2028
* Says targets reserves of 27 million barrels of oil
equivalents (boe), with Aker BP's share of 15 million boe
* Says expects to produce extra 4,000-6,000 barrels a day
over several years
* Says breakeven price for Tambar development is under $20 a
barrel
* Says drilling rig Maersk Interceptor will drill two infill
wells starting in Q4 2017
* Says production from new wells is scheduled to start in
the first half of 2018
* Aker BP has 55 pct stake in the license, and Faroe
Petroluem holds the rest
Source text: here
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.5273 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting By Camilla Knudsen, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)