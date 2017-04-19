BRIEF-BofA credit card charge-off and delinquency rate for May
* Bank of America Corp - Credit card charge-off rate was 2.77 percent in May versus 2.70 percent in April
April 19 Novartis Ag
* Parvus therapeutics announces exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement for development and commercialization of its lead nanomedicine to treat type 1 diabetes
* Parvus therapeutics says has entered into a license and collaboration agreement with novartis for its lead navacim for treating type 1 diabetes
* Parvus-Under terms,novartis receives exclusive, worldwide rights to use parvus' navacim technology to develop, commercialize products for treatment of type 1 diabetes
* Parvus therapeutics - novartis will be responsible for clinical-stage development and commercialization activities
* Parvus therapeutics says novartis has also made an equity investment in parvus
* Parvus therapeutics - parvus has received an upfront payment and will receive research funding to support preclinical activities
WASHINGTON, June 15 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is recalling 297,000 older minivans in North America because of a wiring problem that can lead to inadvertent air bag deployments, the company said on Thursday.
June 15 U.S. steel-maker Nucor Corp said on Thursday it expects second-quarter earnings per share to decrease from the preceding quarter, partly due to weak demand in its steel mills business.