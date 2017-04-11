BRIEF-LendingTree acquires DepositAccounts.com
* LendingTree Inc - acquisition purchase has a possible total consideration of $33 million
* PAS announced a $40 million growth investment by Tinicum L.P. and certain affiliated funds managed by Tinicum Incorporated
* Ji Qiang will be appointed as CEO
* State Bank Financial Corporation and Alostar Bank Of Commerce announce definitive merger agreement