May 3 Pason Systems Inc:

* Pason reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.08

* Q1 revenue C$59 million versus I/B/E/S view C$62.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pason systems inc says for 2017, intend to spend up to $25 million in capital expenditures

* "outlook for remainder of 2017 is more positive than what we experienced in 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: