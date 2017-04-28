BRIEF-Monroe Capital Corp completes public offering of common shares
* Monroe Capital Corporation completes public offering of common shares
April 28 Pathfinder Bancorp Inc:
* PATHFINDER BANCORP, INC. FIRST QUARTER NET INCOME UP 24% IN COMPARISON TO 2016
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19
* PATHFINDER BANCORP -COMPANY'S Q1 2017 NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $657,000, OR 13.6%, TO $5.5 MILLION COMPARED TO $4.8 MILLION FOR PRIOR YEAR QUARTER
* United Insurance Holdings - estimated net retained catastrophe losses incurred during Q2 ending June 30, 2017 of about $20 million before income taxes
* Agnc investment -its estimated net book value of $21.04 per common share and estimated net tangible book value of $19.48 per common share as of May 31, 2017