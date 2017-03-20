BRIEF-Accuray Inc signs new revolving loan agreement
* Closed a new $52 million senior secured revolving loan facility with Midcap Financial Trust
March 20 Patrick Industries Inc:
* Patrick Industries Inc completes acquisition of Medallion Plastics Inc and announces expansion of existing credit facility
* Maturity date for credit facility was extended to march 17, 2022 from April 28, 2020
* Patrick Industries - entered into third amendment to credit agreement, dated march 17, 2017 to expand its credit facility to $450 million from $360 million
* The9 limited signs definitive agreement regarding private placement
* DeepMarkit corp - has concluded a private placement with Allstate Enterprise Consulting Limited