March 20 Patrick Industries Inc:

* Patrick Industries Inc completes acquisition of Medallion Plastics Inc and announces expansion of existing credit facility

* Maturity date for credit facility was extended to march 17, 2022 from April 28, 2020

* Patrick Industries - entered into third amendment to credit agreement, dated march 17, 2017 to expand its credit facility to $450 million from $360 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: