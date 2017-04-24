BRIEF-Verizon expects to record expenses of about $500 mln pre-tax in Q2
* Expects to record severance, acquisition and integration related expenses of approximately $500 million pre-tax in Q2 of 2017
April 24 National Commerce Corp:
* Patriot Bank enters into definitive agreement to join National Commerce Corporation
* Jointly announced signing of a definitive agreement providing for merger of Patriot Bank with and into NBC
* Transaction is expected to result in a combined institution with approximately $2.6 billion in assets
* National Commerce Corp - boards of directors of co, National Bank Of Commerce, and Patriot Bank have approved transaction
* National Commerce - as per deal, each Patriot Bank share will be converted into right to receive 0.1711 shares of co's stock, $0.725 in cash, without interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Expects to record severance, acquisition and integration related expenses of approximately $500 million pre-tax in Q2 of 2017
June 15 Verizon Communications Inc said on Thursday it expected to incur about $500 million in pre-tax expenses in the second quarter as a result of its $4.48 billion purchase of Yahoo Inc's core business.
June 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday: