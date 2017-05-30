Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
May 30 Patriot National Inc
* Patriot national announces review of strategic alternatives
* Patriot national - board formed a new special committee of independent directors to explore and review a range of strategic alternatives for company
* Patriot national - does not intend to discuss or disclose further developments unless and until board has approved a specific action Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rexford Industrial acquires two properties for $35.9 million
WASHINGTON, June 21 A federal judge on Wednesday blocked EnergySolutions from buying rival Waste Control Specialists, a unit of Valhi Inc the Justice Department said.