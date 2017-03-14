March 14 Patriot National Inc

* Patriot national reports results for the fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016; provides 2017 outlook

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.05

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.65

* Q4 revenue $232.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 adjusted earnings $3 - $7 million

* Patriot national inc - expects fee income in first half of 2017 to be slightly down from 2016 levels with growth occurring in back half of year

* Patriot national inc sees 2017 total fee income $224 - $236 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: