UPDATE 2-Home Capital to get C$2 bln loan from Berkshire Hathaway
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
June 16 Patriot One Technologies Inc-
* Patriot One Technologies Inc announces upsize of previously announced special warrant financing to $4.0 million
* Patriot One Technologies Inc - intends to use net proceeds of offering to fund international expansion, accelerate deployment of its technology
* Patriot One Technologies - increase size of co's private placement of special warrants of company from up to $3 million to up to $4 million in gross proceeds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 22 Takata Corp will seek bankruptcy protection from creditors on Monday, two sources said, as the Japanese company faces billions of dollars in liabilities stemming from the biggest recall in automotive history.