Kinder Morgan Canada says raised C$5.5 bln for Trans Mountain
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in a statement on Friday.
March 13 Patriot Transportation Holding Inc
* Announces departure of chairman and CEO
* Says CEO and chairman of the board Thompson Baker II resigned
* Says Thompson Baker II, its chairman and chief executive officer, has resigned his CEO position
* Baker will continue to serve as company's chairman of board
* All of these changes are effective March 13, 2017
In turn board has promoted Robert Sandlin, to president and CEO position
