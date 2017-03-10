BRIEF-Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC
* Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC, citing source Source text: http://cnb.cx/2rE5W3v
March 10 Patrizia Immobilien AG:
* Patrizia acquires 15,000 sq m residential development in Copenhagen
* Grows patrizia’s AUM in Denmark to 800 million euros ($847.36 million) Source text - bit.ly/2msgROl Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9441 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 16 Termbray Industries International (Holdings) Ltd
* New daily volume record of 3.35 million contracts for three month sterling (short sterling) futures contract set on June 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: