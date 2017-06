May 9 PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG:

* Q1 2017 RESULTS BUILDING ON 2016'S POSITIVE MOMENTUM; ISSUANCE OF EUR300M BONDED LOAN INCREASES OPTIONS FOR STRATEGIC GROWTH SIGNIFICANTLY

* IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2017, MANAGEMENT FEES ROSE BY 9.7% TO EUR 22.9 MILLION

* Q1 TOTAL FEE INCOME WAS EUR 31.0 MILLION, COMPARED WITH EUR 37.7 MILLION IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2016

* Q1 OPERATING INCOME WAS EUR 9.3 MILLION, COMPARED TO ADJUSTED PRIOR-YEAR RESULT OF EUR 12.3 MILLION

* CONFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR