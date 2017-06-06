BRIEF-Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group
* Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group to increase the merger consideration to $15.50 per share in cash
June 6 Patterson Companies Inc
* On June 5, 2017, co entered into a stock repurchase plan agreement - SEC filing
* Co's designated broker has authority to repurchase up to $37.5 million of common stock through July 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: https://bloom.bg/2sCMuXc Further company coverage:
* Quarterly gross revenue of $12.9 million was higher than entire previous fiscal year ($12.3 million)