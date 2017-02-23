Feb 23 Patterson Companies Inc:
* Patterson companies reports fiscal 2017 third-quarter
operating results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.58 from continuing
operations
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.29 from continuing
operations
* Q3 sales $1.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.43 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $2.27 to
$2.33
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.71 to $1.77
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.30 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
