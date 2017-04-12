April 12 Patterson-UTIEnergy Inc

* Patterson-UTI Energy -mainard gael, stockholder of sse, filed putative class action challenging disclosures in connection with deal, against SSE, SSE's board

* Patterson-UTI Energy Inc - related complaint alleges that sse's board of directors breached its fiduciary duties

* Patterson-UTI Energy Inc - alleged omissions generally relate to certain financial projections - SEC filing

* Patterson-UTI- complaint alleges board failed to disclose in joint proxy statement/prospectus filed in relation with deal certain allegedly material information

* Patterson-UTI Energy Inc - mainard gael filed the putative class action on April 7, 2017 - sec filing

* Patterson-UTI- omissions relate to fact that Douglas Wall, member of SSE board , previously served as president, CEO of Patterson-UTI as recent as 2012