June 5 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc:

* Patterson-UTI reports drilling activity for May 2017

* For month of may 2017, company had an average of 159 drilling rigs operating in united states

* Patterson-UTI Energy - for two months ended May 31, 2017, co had an average of 138 drilling rigs operating in united states and two rigs in Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: