BRIEF-Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 8 Paul L. Foster:
* Paul L. Foster reports 5.3 percent stake in Tesoro Corp as of June 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2r0racv) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group to increase the merger consideration to $15.50 per share in cash
* Quarterly gross revenue of $12.9 million was higher than entire previous fiscal year ($12.3 million)