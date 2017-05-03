May 3 Paul Hartmann AG:

* In the first quarter of 2017, achieved moderate turnover of 4.5 percent to 504.2 million euros ($550.49 million)

* Q1 EBIT improved slightly to 37.3 million euros (previous year: 37.0 million euros)

* Q1 consolidated net income of 25.1 million euros was at the previous year's level (25.0 million euros)

* Confirmation of sales and earnings targets 2017 ($1 = 0.9159 euros)