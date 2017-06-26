BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at approximately $1.43 billion as of june 26, 2017
June 26 Paulson & Co. Inc:
* Paulson & Co. Inc reports 6.3 pct stake in Valeant as of June 14 - SEC filing
* Paulson & Co says acquired the securities of Valeant on belief that securities, when acquired, were "undervalued"
* Paulson & Co - stake in Valeant excludes cash-settled swaps representing economic exposure comparable to 862,500 additional shares of common stock Source text: (bit.ly/2rUDJGQ)
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at approximately $1.43 billion as of june 26, 2017
* Regency centers prices $300 million of senior unsecured notes
* Brookfield Renewable announces cdn$550 million equity offering