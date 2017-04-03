April 3 Pavillon Holdings Ltd:

* Pavillon Holdings Ltd (investment in a joint venture company in People's Republic Of China)

* Unit has incorporated a JV company, Fengchi IOT Management in Tianjin with Fengchi Technology Co Ltd

* Registered share capital of Fengchi IOT is RMB90 million

* Transaction is not expected to have a material impact on consolidated NTA and EPS of company for financial year ending 31 Dec. 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: