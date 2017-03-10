BRIEF-Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC
* Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC, citing source Source text: http://cnb.cx/2rE5W3v
March 10 Pax Anlage AG:
* Compared to the previous year, the company increased its 2016 consolidated profit by 29.3 percent to 14.1 million Swiss francs ($13.93 million)
* FY income from the sale of properties with an ownership interest of 2016 increased by 4.7 percent to 95.2 million Swiss francs (2015: 90.9 million francs)
* Waives a dividend proposal to the general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0120 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 16 Termbray Industries International (Holdings) Ltd
* New daily volume record of 3.35 million contracts for three month sterling (short sterling) futures contract set on June 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: