UPDATE 1-Fund started by ex-Corvex, Trian partners shutting down
June 15 Two former partners at hedge funds Corvex Management LP and Trian Management LP are winding down the fund they launched late last year, after making just a few investments.
April 4 PayPal Holdings Inc
* PayPal and Visa extend partnership to accelerate adoption of digital and mobile payments across Asia Pacific
* Visa Inc - Partnership expands use of PayPal to retailers that accept Visa in physical locations
* Visa Inc - PayPal and Visa will "work together to expand access to enable use of electronic payments in emerging markets in Asia Pacific region"
* Visa - To provide option for PayPal to leverage Visa direct, allowing PayPal customers to move funds to Visa accounts in real time across multiple markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 16 Mining giant BHP Billiton on Friday named former Australian packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as its next chairman.
June 15 The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating some of the ways Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp , one of the largest consulting firms in the world, charges the government for services and accounts for costs, the company said in a filing on Thursday that sent its shares down 12 percent after the bell.